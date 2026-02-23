Babu Owino rules out leaving ODM despite widening rift over party direction ahead of 2027 polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 — Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has sought to clarify the leadership dynamics within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Linda Mwananchi faction, insisting that there is no competition over who is “the boss,” but rather a focus on completing the party’s vision.

Speaking in an interview with Citizen TV on Sunday, Owino compared his relationship with ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna to the sun and the moon.

Owino has insisted there is no contest over leadership within their camp.

“Mr. Sun is the king of the day and shines during the day. Mr. Moon is the king of the night and shines at night. There is no competition in this thing; there is only completion,” Owino said.

“The sun does not affect the moon shining and the moon does not affect the sun shining. You need the moon and the sun to make a complete day.”

Owino acknowledged deepening divisions within ODM, describing the party as split between the “Linda Ground” faction and the “Linda Mwananchi” camp.

He accused the Linda Ground faction of prioritizing power politics, while positioning his group as focused on empowerment and grassroots mobilization.

“Linda Ground believes in power politics; we want power. The Linda Mwananchi side believes in empowerment,” he said, adding that those aligned with President Ruto-Oburu faction were the ones pushing dissenting voices out of the party.

Despite the internal rift, Owino said his group had not reached the point of leaving ODM.

“We have not reached that level. ODM is a bigger party,” he said.

Owino also questioned the legitimacy of recent party leadership changes and called for strict adherence to party procedures ahead of any National Delegates Conference (NDC).

He insisted that the NDC must be convened by the Secretary General and preceded by an audit of delegates.

“We do not want an NDC that is not procedurally called. If Sifuna does not call the NDC, it will not be an NDC; it will be a kangaroo meeting,” he said.

He criticized what he termed a rushed transition of party leadership following the death of ODM leader Raila Odinga, alleging that the meeting that installed current officials was irregular.

“They Have the Party, We Have the Followers”

Owino further claimed that his faction enjoys stronger grassroots support compared to the Linda Ground side.

“They have the party; we have the party followers,” he said, adding that his goal was to capture the party machinery to match popular support with institutional control.

He also reiterated that Sifuna remains the legitimate ODM Secretary General, citing a recent court decision that reinstated him following an attempted removal by the party’s National Executive Committee.

“Sifuna is in ODM to stay,” Owino said.

The remarks come amid growing tension within ODM.

ODM leader Oburu Oginga recently urged party supporters to remain united, saying the party is focused on policy negotiations and strengthening its base ahead of the next General Election.

Speaking at a rally at Linda Ground in Siaya County, Oburu dismissed reports of expulsions and said dissatisfied members were free to make their own choices.

“This party has always been about inclusion and shared purpose. We are not expelling anybody from the party, but anybody who feels uncomfortable with us is free to leave,” he said.

Oburu confirmed that ODM has severed ties with the Azimio coalition and is preparing for negotiations to ensure the party plays a central role in governance.

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) recently reinstated Sifuna after the ODM National Executive Committee moved to remove him on February 11, 2026.

The tribunal suspended the implementation and gazettement of the resolution pending a full hearing, effectively restoring his position temporarily.

The attempted ouster has intensified debate within the party, with critics describing the move as irregular and politically motivated.