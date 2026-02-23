Sifuna, Babu Condole with Vincent Ayomo’s Family Following Police Shooting

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 23 – Embattled Orange Democratic Movement Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino have today paid a condolence visit to the family of Vincent Ayomo in Kitengela, days after he was allegedly shot dead by police.

The two leaders said they were in the town on behalf of the #LindaMwananchi team to stand with the bereaved family and demand accountability over the February 15 incident.

According to Sifuna, Ayomo was shot hours after an opposition rally in Kitengela had been violently dispersed by police officers.

“Vincent was shot dead for no reason hours after our rally in Kitengela had been violently dispersed by police. We will continue to demand that justice be served for Vincent,” Sifuna said.

The Orange Democratic Movement Secretary General described the killing as senseless and accused security agencies of using excessive force during and after political gatherings.

Babu Owino echoed the call for justice, saying those responsible for the shooting must be identified and prosecuted.

The leaders linked the incident to what they termed a worrying pattern of police brutality, blaming the administration of President William Ruto for failing to rein in rogue officers.

The Embakasi East lawmaker had revealed that the Linda Mwananchi team will cater for the funeral expenses of Ayomo.

The outspoken lawmaker said that the team had already reached out to the family of their supporter, who had just turned up to witness the rally only to be met with a bullet, and that they would be stepping in to cover the costs of giving the young man his last respects.

Owino further stated that, as an advocate, he will also move to court to ensure the family is compensated, noting that while reparations could never equate to a life lost, he would pursue the case to the fullest extent to make sure that at least the family gets justice.

He added that they would push to ensure that whoever pulled the trigger is first arrested and brought to justice and faces the consequences.