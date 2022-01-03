DP Ruto to address 40 rallies in Rift Valley and Western this week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3-Deputy President William Ruto is expected to address 40 rallies this week as he kicks off a tour of Rift Valley and Western region Monday in his quest to popularize his bottom-up economic model and rally the region behind his presidential bid.

A schedule released by his campaign team shows that he was set to tour Trans Nzoia county Monday where he will hold meetings in Cheragany, Kwanza, Endebes, Saboti and Kiminini.

Ruto is on an overdrive to rally the region to support his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in the August elections.

From Tuesday to Thursday, he will pitch camp in Kakamega, Bungoma and Busia holding a series of rallies in a region largely dominated in the last election by his main opponent the leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Raila Odinga.

On Friday, he will tour Rift Valley region pitching tent in West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos has previously stated that his decision to abandon Ruto and back Odinga for the presidency is irreversible.

At the same time, West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo, Pokot South MP David Pkosing and former Tiaty MP Asman Kamama launched the Kenya Union Party (KUP) and declared their support for Raila during the Azimio la Umoja event at Kishaunet show Ground in Kapenguria.

On Saturday, the deputy president is expected to hold a mega rally in his home county of Uasin Gishu. Leaders allied to Ruto are expected to converge in Eldoret for the rally aimed at locking region for the Deputy President.

On Sunday, Ruto will be in Kuria for a series of functions and meetings with leaders and groups in the area.

On 11th, he will be in Bomet and Kericho counties for a series of meetings which will mark the end of his tour in the vote-rich regions.