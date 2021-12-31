Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
DP William Ruto at the Mayuba Stadium in Sirisia, Bungoma County where he addressed a rally after attending a sports tournament on December 31, 2021.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto allies urge Mudavadi to join UDA as Western politics intensify

Published

BUNGOMA, Kenya Dec 31 – A section of leaders from Western Kenya have urged  Musalia Mudavadi and  Moses Wetangula to join forces with UDA ahead of 2022 elections.

The leaders told the duo that the community risks ending up being in Opposition in 2022 if they don’t join forces with UDA leaders.

Speaking in Mumias during a football tournament sponsored by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, the leaders said the community would benefit if they worked with UDA presidential candidate William Ruto.

The tournament coincided with a meeting at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga who was endorsed by several Luhya leaders.

They were MPs Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Dan Wanyama (Webuye), John Waluke (Sirisia), Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula), Fred Agoi (Sabatia), Charles Gimose (Hamisi) and Beatrice Adagala (Vihiga).

Others were former Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and former Kakamega senator Bonny Khalwale.

“It’s unfair for some people to come to Luhya land and insult the intelligence of our people. No one should impose leaders on us,” said Mr Mabonga.

“We want to make it clear that no one community can ascend the presidency alone without support of other communities. Let’s support Dr Ruto for the top seat in 2022 because he is the right person to address problems facing us,” said Mr Khalwale.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They blamed Mr Odinga on the woes facing the Mumias sugar factory.

Mr Washiali told the former Prime minister to forget political support from the region.

The leaders said Mr Odinga has nothing to show the Luhya community in terms of development.

Mr Malala said the Luhya community would work with like-minded leaders ahead of the 2022 general election.

Mr Waluke said the people of Western Kenya will not rally behind a leader imposed on them.

Mr Wanyama said the people of Western Kenya will make their own independent choices devoid of external influence.

“We do not want to be influenced on the direction we will take as a region,” said Mr Waluke.

Mr Kang’ata warned President Uhuru Kenyatta that his project will not sail through.

Dr Ruto on his part, asked Kenyans to reject leaders imposed on them by those who want to protect their wealth.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Deputy President took issue with those  purporting to decide on behalf of Kenyans, saying it’s voters who have the final say on elections.

He asked those imposing leaders on the people not to underestimate their capability to elect leaders of their choice.

“Who told them that we do not have the brains to decide for ourselves?. Because they have money, they think they have the authority to impose leadership on Kenyans. No way,” said Dr Ruto.

He went on:”Did you send anyone to represent you in hotel meetings where they are interviewing candidates they will endorse.”

He said he would continue engaging Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetangula to explore ways of working together ahead of next year’s elections.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kenya surpasses 10 million target in COVID-19 vaccination

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Kenya said Friday it had surpassed the 10 million target in COVID-19 vaccination. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said...

34 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Oparanya is the new Luhya nation spokesman, taking over from Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has been unveiled as the Luhya spokesman in a ceremony boycotted by several community leaders...

1 hour ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Nimetoka hiyo upuzi inaitwa OKA, Savula says in joining Raila’s Azimio La Umoja

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Mimi kuanzia leo nimetoka hiyo kitu inaitwa OKA, (One Kenya Alliance), nimetoka hiyo upuzi (I have ditched that thing...

2 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Atwoli roots for Raila saying: The Luhya nation will not gamble in the 2022 election

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has declared that the Luyha votes will not be subjected to a gamble in...

2 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila to Ruto: Stop lying to Kenyans, you had time in government to deliver

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31-Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga took a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto for giving empty promises to Kenyans...

3 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila Tosha, Western Kenya elders say in Bukhungu declaration

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Elders from various communities in Western Kenya have declared support for ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja and...

3 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Savula ditches Mudavadi for Raila, says ‘OKA is useless’

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Lugari MP Ayub Savula has vowed to support ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja after ditching the One...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya to administer COVID-19 booster shots from Jan 1

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Kenya announced the start of COVID-19 booster shots from January 1, as part of measures to strengthen the population’s...

4 hours ago