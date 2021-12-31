Ruto allies urge Mudavadi to join UDA as Western politics intensify

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BUNGOMA, Kenya Dec 31 – A section of leaders from Western Kenya have urged Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula to join forces with UDA ahead of 2022 elections.

The leaders told the duo that the community risks ending up being in Opposition in 2022 if they don’t join forces with UDA leaders.

Speaking in Mumias during a football tournament sponsored by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, the leaders said the community would benefit if they worked with UDA presidential candidate William Ruto.

The tournament coincided with a meeting at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga who was endorsed by several Luhya leaders.

They were MPs Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Dan Wanyama (Webuye), John Waluke (Sirisia), Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula), Fred Agoi (Sabatia), Charles Gimose (Hamisi) and Beatrice Adagala (Vihiga).

Others were former Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and former Kakamega senator Bonny Khalwale.

“It’s unfair for some people to come to Luhya land and insult the intelligence of our people. No one should impose leaders on us,” said Mr Mabonga.

“We want to make it clear that no one community can ascend the presidency alone without support of other communities. Let’s support Dr Ruto for the top seat in 2022 because he is the right person to address problems facing us,” said Mr Khalwale.

They blamed Mr Odinga on the woes facing the Mumias sugar factory.

Mr Washiali told the former Prime minister to forget political support from the region.

The leaders said Mr Odinga has nothing to show the Luhya community in terms of development.

Mr Malala said the Luhya community would work with like-minded leaders ahead of the 2022 general election.

Mr Waluke said the people of Western Kenya will not rally behind a leader imposed on them.

Mr Wanyama said the people of Western Kenya will make their own independent choices devoid of external influence.

“We do not want to be influenced on the direction we will take as a region,” said Mr Waluke.

Mr Kang’ata warned President Uhuru Kenyatta that his project will not sail through.

Dr Ruto on his part, asked Kenyans to reject leaders imposed on them by those who want to protect their wealth.

The Deputy President took issue with those purporting to decide on behalf of Kenyans, saying it’s voters who have the final say on elections.

He asked those imposing leaders on the people not to underestimate their capability to elect leaders of their choice.

“Who told them that we do not have the brains to decide for ourselves?. Because they have money, they think they have the authority to impose leadership on Kenyans. No way,” said Dr Ruto.

He went on:”Did you send anyone to represent you in hotel meetings where they are interviewing candidates they will endorse.”

He said he would continue engaging Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetangula to explore ways of working together ahead of next year’s elections.