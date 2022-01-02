Connect with us

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

2 lawmakers ditch Mudavadi’s ANC to join ex-House Speaker Marende in DAP

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 — Two elected Members of Parliament decamped for Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) on Monday to join the newly launched Democratic Action Party (DAP) of Kenya.

Oku Kaunya (Teso North) and Oscar Nabulindo (Matungu) joined DAP Kenya alongside former Speaker Kenneth Marende who had shown interest in joining Mudavadi’s party.

Former Nyamira Senator Mongare Okongo from Ford Kenya has also defected to the Wafula Wamunyinyi-led party.

Marende explained that his intention to join ANC was halted after Mudavadi made a pact with Deputy President William Ruto who he termed as bad company.

“From the latest action by Mudavadi,I feel betrayed. You can’t give Kenyans a progressive country if you associate with bad company. As a result of the step by Mudavadi which is a bad step and suicidal politically. We shall leave him in the past,” said Marende.

The former Speaker who intends to vie for the Vihiga gubernatorial seat on the DAP-K ticket said he had no option but to leave Mudavadi behind.

“Am afraid that Ruto’s zone is a no go zone. We had cautioned him not to associate with that company. Economic growth is not foreseeable with that company,” Marende stated.

DAP-K Deputy Party Leader Ayub Savula alleged that Mudavadi had been paid to get into a coalition with Ruto so as to facilitate the “auction of the Luyha votes.”

Savula stated the defections from ANC were a clear signal that Mudavadi will be forced to go it alone in 2022 polls.

“Musalia you will walk alone without the Luyha community. We know the monies that Musalia was given to destroy the Luyha community. We will sweep the ANC house clean before 2022,” said Savula.

Party Secretary General Eseli Simiyu while welcoming the defectors urged voters in Western region to shun Mudavadi.

“I urge the people in Western not to listen to him every ten years because he is bound to make a blunder. People of western have no doubt that the route of UDA is not our option. We will associate with Azimio la Umoja,” said Simiyu.

His sentiments were echoed by Cabinet Secretary for Defence Eugene Wamalwa saying they believed that Mudavadi was a serious presidential contender but his recent move showed he was just a UDA supporter.

Wamalwa warned that the Luyha community risked being in the opposition should they follow Mudavadi’s recent political steps.

“What happened yesterday showed us that Musalia is a supporter of Ruto. We cannot support a supporter. Musalia and Mudavadi no longer lead us because they have failed the test of leadership,” he said.

Mudavadi  dashed hopes of ever teaming up with Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga saying the Azimio la Umoja Movement was not an option.

Speaking during the launch of his presidential bid at the Bomas of Kenya on Sunday, Mudavadi described Odinga as a cunning politician who cannot be trusted.

“We can’t work with leaders who cannot be trusted. Those who you trust at your own risk. For avoidance of doubt Azimio la Umoja movement is not an option when it comes to political coalition,” Mudavadi said.

The ANC leader who has previously worked with Odinga in the 2007 as a running mate and 2017 general election in the defunct National Super Alliance (NASA) revealed that attempts to restore trust between him and Odinga have proved futile.

“We have struggled with untrustworthy people before and even when we give them a chance to redeem themselves, they have failed miserably and returned to their old mischief,” he recalled.

