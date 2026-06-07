South Africa, India Seek Deeper Trade and Strategic Ties as Mashatile Visits New Delhi

June 6 – South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile is on an official visit to India aimed at strengthening trade, investment and strategic cooperation between the two countries amid growing global economic uncertainty.

The visit, which underscores the deep historical ties between Pretoria and New Delhi, comes as both nations seek to expand economic collaboration and reinforce their shared commitment to advancing the interests of developing countries through South-South cooperation.

Relations between India and South Africa date back to the anti-colonial and anti-apartheid struggles, when India supported the African National Congress (ANC) in its fight against racial oppression. Since the end of apartheid, the partnership has evolved into a broad-based alliance spanning trade, diplomacy, culture and multilateral cooperation.

Mashatile was received in New Delhi by India’s Joint Secretary for East and Southern Africa, Janesh Kain, before holding meetings with President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said the visit is expected to “reinforce and impart fresh impetus to India-South Africa strategic ties.”

The engagements come at a time when both economies are navigating global economic headwinds, including disruptions to energy markets following the conflict in the Middle East and uncertainty in international trade.

Trade and investment featured prominently in discussions between the two sides. South Africa and India already maintain strong commercial relations across sectors including information technology, mining, infrastructure, automotive manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and engineering.

Indian companies have invested an estimated $10 billion in South Africa, with more than 150 Indian firms operating in the country. These include major corporations such as Tata, Mahindra, Vedanta, Jindal, Cipla, TCS, Wipro and Tech Mahindra.

The India Business Forum, which promotes commercial ties between the two countries, represents more than 90 member companies with investments exceeding R50 billion and employing over 22,000 South Africans.

During the visit, the South African delegation advocated for increased investment in value addition and manufacturing, particularly in critical minerals, pharmaceuticals and renewable energy technologies.

Mashatile’s team also proposed the creation of a South Africa-India Small and Medium Enterprise Industrial Linkage Programme aimed at strengthening supply chains, promoting joint production and expanding market access for businesses in both countries.

The two nations are further seeking to leverage South Africa’s position as a gateway to African markets and India’s globally recognised technology ecosystem. Areas identified for collaboration include fintech, digital payments, health technology, pharmaceutical manufacturing and agricultural innovation.

Among the proposals under consideration is the establishment of “Africa-Asia Innovation Bridges” linking innovation hubs in South Africa and India to support start-ups, technology partnerships, co-investment opportunities and global market expansion.

The visit is also expected to deepen cooperation within multilateral platforms such as BRICS, IBSA, the G20, the Non-Aligned Movement and the Indian Ocean Rim Association, where both countries have consistently advocated for greater representation and economic opportunities for developing nations.

Analysts say the visit reflects a growing determination by both countries to strengthen economic resilience, unlock new investment opportunities and position themselves as key partners in an increasingly uncertain global environment.