Capital News
IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati/FILE

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

IEBC to disqualify 2022 aspirants attending fundraisers after December 9

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati now says 2022 election aspirants will not be allowed to participate in fundraisers from December 9.

While appearing before the Senate Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) to shed more light on the agency’s preparedness to run the 2022 election, Chebukati stated that the aspirants can however hold fundraisers for their own campaigns

“The prohibition includes participation either by attendance or contribution. The impact being to curb aspirants from influencing voters by donating funds or monies for support,” Chebukati said.

“Exception however from sub section 2 of section 26 of the IEBC Act, aspirants are allowed to hold party or individual fundraisers for their campaigns.”

He warned that those who defy the order will be disqualified from participating in elections in accordance with Section 26 of the IEBC Act.

“A person who directly or indirectly participates in any manner in public fundraising within 8 months preceding a general election or during the election period will be disqualified from contesting in the election held during the election year,” Chebukati said.

The announcement by Chebukati is among key campaign regulation pronouncements by the electoral agency ahead of the August 9, 2022 General Election.

The electoral commission recently revealed that political parties were yet to align their nomination rules to acceptable requirements, extending the review period to facilitate compliance.

The campaign period is set to officially kick off in May 2022.

