No Extension for Voter Registration Exercise, IEBC Confirms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has ruled out any further extension of the ongoing Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise, which is set to close on April 28, 2026.

IEBC Chairman Erastus Ethekon urged Kenyans eligible to register as voters to take advantage of the exercise ahead of the deadline.

The 30-day exercise is being conducted under the theme “Deepening Democracy in Kenya Through Inclusive Voter Registration.”

Ethekon said the IEBC has deployed mobile registration kits across the country to make the process more accessible.

The commission announced that 1,876,274 new voters have been registered since the ECVR exercise began on March 30, 2026.

In its latest update released on Friday, April 24, 2026, the IEBC said the figure reflects an increase of 505,344 new registrations in six days, up from 1,370,930 reported on April 17, 2026.

Nairobi County leads in new registrations with 209,965, followed by Kiambu (97,557), Nakuru (81,166), Kakamega (80,711), and Machakos (65,616).

Other strong performers include Meru (56,486), Kilifi (54,171), Kisii (50,551), and Turkana (50,310). At the lower end, Lamu recorded the fewest registrations at 8,345, followed by Isiolo (9,291), Mandera (14,946), Samburu (17,361), and Nyamira (17,575).

The commission also reported 159,410 voter transfers and 2,817 updates to personal details during the same period.