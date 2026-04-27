DCP Announces Sh250,000 Fee for Ol Kalou MP By-Election Aspirants

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) has set a nomination fee of Sh250,000 for candidates seeking its ticket in the upcoming Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

In a notice issued on Sunday, the party invited interested aspirants to apply for the ticket ahead of the July 16, 2026 poll, stating that the fee will not be refundable once paid. Female candidates and those under the Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) category will pay a reduced fee of Sh125,000.

The announcement comes shortly after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) confirmed the by-election date for Ol Kalou Constituency in Nyandarua County.

The seat became vacant following the death of the area Member of Parliament, David Njuguna Kiaraho, who passed away on March 29, 2026, while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

According to IEBC guidelines, political parties intending to field candidates in the mini poll must submit their nominees and supporting signatures by May 4, 2026. Parties opting for indirect nominations have until May 15, 2026, to submit their lists.

The commission also directed that any public officer planning to contest in the by-election must resign within seven days of the declaration of the vacancy.

With the seat now officially in contention, political activity is expected to intensify as parties begin preparations for what is likely to be a closely watched contest in Nyandarua County.