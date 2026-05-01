Atwoli warns IEBC over rising political rallies, cautions against pre-election tensions

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to move swiftly to curb what he described as escalating premature political rallies.

Speaking during Labour Day celebrations, Atwoli warned that unchecked political activity could destabilise the country and hurt workers the most, expressing concern over the growing wave of political mobilisation and public rallies despite the country not yet being in an official campaign period.

“We are very much concerned about the ongoing political rallies in this Republic, as elections We urge the IEBC to put a stop to this menace, and ask Kenyans to wait until the IEBC releases the campaign calendar for next year’s elections.,” Atwoli said.



He cautioned that the trend risks inflaming divisions and undermining national stability, with ordinary citizens bearing the brunt of any resulting unrest.

Atwoli warned that sustained political polarisation could have long-term consequences even if elections are eventually conducted in a free and fair manner.

“At the end of the day, even if elections are carried out and whoever wins fairly, this polarisation might cause a problem in our country if we can’t put this on a stop. In any country where we have political turmoil or strife, it is workers, women, and children who suffer.,” he said.



The trade unionist said workers are particularly vulnerable during periods of political tension, noting that they have limited capacity to shield themselves from economic shocks caused by instability.

“Workers cannot run away.These ‘self-proclaimed’ leaders of the opposition, they will run away. You will not see them here. And they must be tamed by law,”Atwoli noted.

He called on IEBC and other state agencies to strictly enforce electoral laws and ensure adherence to the official election timetable, insisting that the country should remain focused on development rather than early campaigns.

Atwoli also linked political stability to economic performance, warning that ongoing infrastructure projects and economic reforms could be derailed by unnecessary political agitation.

Labour Treaties

Atwoli stepped up pressure on President William Ruto to fast-track the ratification of key international labour conventions, warning that continued delays are weakening worker protections and undermining government pledges.

Speaking during the 61st Labour Day celebrations held in Vihiga County, Atwoli urged the President to prioritise the adoption of International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 189 and Convention 190, which focus on protecting domestic workers and addressing workplace violence and harassment.

Atwoli reminded the President that he had previously committed to advancing the ratification process during the 2025 Labour Day celebrations, but said little progress has been made a year later.

He said the two treaties are already widely ratified globally and represent basic protections that Kenya should urgently align with.

“Your Excellency, to protect our domestic workers, let us also ratify ILO Convention 190, which addresses both harassment and violence in the workplace,”

“ These two conventions, ILO Convention 189 and Convention 190, have been ratified by many countries around the world. Therefore, anyone frustrating the ratification of these conventions is, in effect, frustrating the efforts of your government,” Atwoli said.

He also pointed a finger at the Ministry of Labour, accusing it of slowing down processes that he argued are critical to improving labour standards in the country.

The veteran trade unionist maintained that ratifying the conventions would strengthen Kenya’s alignment with international labour standards and offer stronger safeguards for vulnerable groups, particularly domestic workers operating in the informal sector.