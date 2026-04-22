Muturi Issues 14-Day Ultimatum to IEBC Over Voter Register Concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 22 – The Democratic Party leader, Justin Muturi, has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), demanding urgent action over growing concerns about the integrity of the voter registration process.

In a statement, Muturi condemned what he described as the commission’s continued silence, inaction, and dismissive posture despite sustained concerns raised over the past year by political parties, civil society groups, and citizens.

“For over twelve months, political parties, civil society organizations, and concerned citizens have raised serious issues relating to voter registration, data management, and transparency,”

“IEBC has chosen a path of indifference, failing to offer timely explanations, corrective measures, or public assurance. This conduct is unacceptable and dangerous to the stability of our democracy,” he said.

He warned that failure by IEBC to act within the stipulated timeline would trigger lawful and constitutional measures to compel accountability and protect the integrity of the electoral process.

“This may include coordinated action with other stakeholders like Media, Civil societies, ICT Experts and religious leaders to ensure that the voice of the Kenyan people is neither compromised nor disregarded,” Muturi warned.

The former Speaker pointed to increasing reports from members of the public highlighting discrepancies in voter records, including unexplained changes in polling station allocations.

“We are now witnessing increasing reports from citizens regarding large-scale discrepancies in voter details, including unexplained changes in polling station allocations,”

“ These reports, whether arising from administrative lapses, system weaknesses, or other causes, have triggered widespread public concern and must not be ignored or downplayed,” Muturi stated.

He outlined a series of demands directed at the electoral body, key among them the convening of a National Electoral Consultative Forum within 14 days.

The forum, he said, should bring together political parties, religious leaders, civil society, and independent ICT experts to address the concerns transparently.

Muturi further called for an independent technical audit of the voter register and all supporting digital systems, with the findings made public in full.

He also demanded that IEBC provide a detailed account of safeguards governing the use of Mobile Voter Registration Kits, including measures to prevent errors, unauthorized alterations, and data inconsistencies.

In addition, the Democratic Party leader urged the commission to establish a transparent and accessible mechanism for citizens to verify and correct their voter registration details promptly.

At the same time, Muturi called on Kenyans, particularly newly registered voters, to take personal responsibility in safeguarding their democratic rights.

“We further call upon all newly registered voters, particularly the youth, to urgently verify their details through official IEBC platforms. Every Kenyan must take personal responsibility to safeguard their democratic right,” he said.

Muturi stressed the importance of electoral credibility to national stability, warning against complacency in the management of electoral processes.

“The era of casual handling of electoral matters must come to an end. Electoral credibility is the foundation of national stability. Any institution entrusted with this responsibility must operate with urgency, transparency, and absolute accountability. Kenya cannot and will not accept anything less,” he said.