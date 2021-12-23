Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
US President Joe Biden said a potential rematch against Donald Trump would motivate him to run for re-election in 2024 © AFP / Brendan Smialowski

Kenya

Biden: Yes, I’m ready to compete with Trump in 2024 election if in good healt

Published

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) — U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he will run for reelection in 2024 if he is in good health at the time.
“Yes,” he said when asked by host David Muir if he plans to run for reelection in an interview aired Wednesday on ABC’s World News Tonight. “But look, I’m a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now, if I’m in good health, then in fact, I would run again,” he said.
Muir asked Biden whether he still wants to run if his opponent turns out to be former President Donald Trump again. “You’re trying to tempt me now,” Biden answered with a laughter. “Sure. Why would I not run against Donald Trump for the nominee? That’ll increase the prospect of running.”
Amid the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of momentum in the legislative process of his sweeping economic agenda, Biden’s approval ratings have largely been on a downward trend since the summer, recently stabilizing in the 42 percent to 43 percent range, data from polling site FiveThirtyEight showed.
The president’s sagging popularity has stoked speculations over whether he’ll seek another four-year term in the 2024 presidential election.
He’ll be approaching 82 years of age on Election Day 2024.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki, in an effort to quell the rumors, confirmed in late November that Biden will run in 2024. “That’s his intention,” she told reporters then.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

US tornado deaths rise to 88, Biden to survey damage in Kentucky

Mayfield (United States) (AFP), Dec 11 – Kentucky officials voiced relief Monday that dozens of workers at a candle factory appear to have survived...

December 14, 2021

World

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Washington (AFP), Dec 13 – Time magazine on Monday named Tesla chief and space entrepreneur Elon Musk as its person of the year, citing...

December 13, 2021

World

Blinken begins Southeast Asia tour, with China in focus

Jakarta (AFP), Dec 13 – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday began a Southeast Asia tour with a first stop in Jakarta...

December 13, 2021

Fifth Estate

West’s Olympics diplomatic boycott is self-indicting

On December 8, the United Kingdom and Australia joined the United States in saying they would not send government officials to the Beijing 2022...

December 11, 2021

World

China warns Olympic diplomatic boycott nations as France rebuffs US campaign

Beijing (AFP), Dec 9 – China warned Western nations on Thursday that they would “pay the price” for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022...

December 9, 2021

Kenya

Biden nominates Margaret Whitman as America’s ambassador to Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9-US President Joe Biden has nominated former Hewlett Packard (HP) Chief Executive Officer and president Margaret Whitman who is popularly known...

December 9, 2021

World

Trump White House chief risks criminal charge in Capitol riot probe

Washington (AFP), Dec 7 – Donald Trump’s former chief of staff said Tuesday he was no longer willing to cooperate with the probe into...

December 8, 2021

Politics

No love lost between Biden and Putin

Paris, France, Dec 7 – As Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin face off in a video call Tuesday over a Russian military build-up on...

December 7, 2021