OPINION: How China is Turning Its Four Propositions into a New Global Playbook

China’s latest articulation of its Middle East policy, outlined by President Xi Jinping in his recent meeting with UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is less a diplomatic statement and more a window into a broader strategic doctrine Beijing is steadily operationalising across regions.

At the heart of this doctrine are four propositions: peaceful coexistence, respect for sovereignty, adherence to international rule of law, and a balance between development and security. These are not new ideas. What is changing is the extent to which China is translating them from principle into practice—embedding them into a growing architecture of global initiatives, partnerships, and diplomatic engagements.

The first proposition, peaceful coexistence, is increasingly reflected in the Global Security Initiative (GSI), which prioritises dialogue over confrontation and collective security over bloc politics. China’s mediation efforts, particularly between Iran and Saudi Arabia, illustrate a deliberate attempt to position itself as a stabilising force. In regions weary of interventionist models, this approach—facilitation rather than imposition—has begun to resonate.

Equally central is the second proposition: respect for national sovereignty. This principle underpins China’s engagement with the Global South and is most visible through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Unlike traditional aid frameworks that often come with policy prescriptions, China’s partnerships are framed as demand-driven and aligned with national priorities. For many developing countries, especially in Africa, this presents an alternative model—one that emphasises policy independence and state-led development.

The third proposition, upholding international rule of law, is where China’s narrative becomes more pointed. Beijing’s emphasis on the central role of the United Nations and its critique of selective rule enforcement taps into long-standing frustrations within the Global South. Through platforms such as the Global Development Initiative (GDI), China is attempting to link development goals—industrialisation, infrastructure, poverty reduction—to a multilateral framework that is perceived as more inclusive and less dominated by a single geopolitical bloc.

The fourth proposition—balancing development and security—ties the framework together. It reflects a core assumption in China’s external strategy: that instability is often rooted in economic underdevelopment. Through the Global Civilisation Initiative (GCI) and broader bilateral engagements, Beijing is advancing an integrated model where infrastructure investment, trade, and capacity building are paired with diplomatic engagement and conflict de-escalation. The logic is straightforward: sustainable peace is inseparable from economic progress.

For Africa, these propositions intersect directly with an evolving strategic reality. Governments across the continent are seeking greater autonomy, diversification of partnerships, and more control over their development pathways. China’s framework offers a toolkit that aligns with these ambitions—emphasising sovereignty, supporting infrastructure-led growth, and reinforcing multilateral engagement.

However, this is not a one-sided equation.

African states are increasingly assertive actors, not passive recipients. The effectiveness of this model will depend on how well they negotiate, prioritise, and govern these partnerships. China’s less conditional approach creates space for agency, but it also places greater responsibility on local institutions to ensure transparency, sustainability, and long-term value.

What makes Xi’s four propositions significant, therefore, is not their originality, but their coherence within a broader strategic system. From the GSI to the GDI and GCI, China is constructing a layered approach to global engagement—one that contrasts with more interventionist or ideologically driven models.

In a fragmented global order, where trust in traditional power structures is increasingly contested, this alignment between rhetoric and execution is gaining traction. It offers countries in the Middle East, Africa, and beyond an alternative framework—one that prioritises dialogue over dominance, development alongside security, and sovereignty as a foundational principle.

Whether this approach ultimately reshapes the global order remains to be seen. But what is clear is that China is no longer merely articulating principles. It is actively testing them—on the ground, in real time, and across multiple regions.

And that, more than anything, is what is redefining its role on the global stage.