The suspects were placed in custody at Nambale Police Station for interrogation where DCI said agents managed to uncover critical information about their base of operations/CFM - FILE

crime

Pastor, woman among 4 suspected gangsters arrested in Busia

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – Sleuths from the Directorate of the Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested four suspects in connection with the recent rise in robberies and murders that have been witnessed in Nambale town, Busia county.

The DCI said in a statement on Friday that the suspects Maviala Shisanya, 34, Xavior Ojuma, 32, Nicholas Mabiala, 32, and a 24-year-old woman were arrested in Bungoma following an operation conducted by a team of DCI’S undercover agents.

DCI said the agents uncovered crucial evidence related to the crimes.

“Two main suspects and a pastor were arrested after a four-day sting operation that was conducted to put to an end the escalating crime wave that had bedeviled the town,” the DCI said.

The suspects were placed in custody at Nambale Police Station for interrogation where DCI said agents managed to uncover critical information about their base of operations.

“Yesterday, the suspects led detectives to their hideout where an assortment of goods stolen from robbery victims was recovered. The goods included music systems, gas cylinders, mobile phones among other valuables suspected to have been stolen,” they said.

The suspects will face robbery with violence charges.

