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17-Year-Old Girl Rescued After Abduction in Malindi as Suspect Arrested

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NAIROBI,Kenya,Apr 14- A17-year-old girl who was abducted from her home in Malindi has been safely rescued following a swift operation by detectives, with one suspect now in custody.

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The operation, led by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), involved personnel from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CR&IB) alongside detectives from Malindi Sub-County.

Authorities confirmed the arrest of the main suspect, identified as Lucky Okoth, in connection with the incident.

The teenager had been reported missing on April 12, 2026, by her father, a senior officer attached to GK Prison Malindi.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the girl had been communicating with unknown individuals using two mobile phone numbers prior to her disappearance,” DCI said.

What initially appeared to be a missing person case quickly escalated into a confirmed abduction after the suspect contacted the family demanding a ransom of Sh 200,000.

The suspect reportedly issued threats to harm the victim and at one point allowed the girl to speak directly to her parent, confirming she was being held against her will.

Using forensic analysis and intelligence-led tracking, DCI detectives traced the suspect to the Muyeye area within Malindi town, where he was apprehended.

The victim was rescued during the operation and safely reunited with her family.

Police said the girl has since been taken to a medical facility for examination and care.

Investigations are ongoing, with detectives pursuing additional leads to establish the full circumstances surrounding the abduction, including the possibility of accomplices.

The DCI has reiterated its commitment to public safety and urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to authorities.

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