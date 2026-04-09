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Gachagua aide traced in Kajiado county following abduction claims

DCP Political Affairs Director Stanley Kimure was traced to Kajiado and arraigned before the Kajiado Law Courts, with lawyer Ndegwa Njiru alleging the case is linked to a failed attempt to implicate former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 9-Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru has revealed that Democratic Congress Party (DCP) Political Affairs Director Stanley Kimure, also known as Stano, who was allegedly abducted by unknown individuals near Rironi, has been found in Kajiado County.

Kimure was traced to Kajiado and arraigned before the Kajiado Law Courts, with lawyer Ndegwa Njiru alleging the case is linked to a failed attempt to implicate former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

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In a statement, Njiru claimed the individual was charged after allegedly declining to record a statement linking Gachagua to possession of illegal arms, tear gas canisters and drugs.

“The DCI wanted him to implicate the freedom fighter General @rigathi and falsly testify that HE. Rigathi is in possession of arms, tear gas canisters and drugs,” Njiru said.

The lawyer further alleged that the prosecution of the individual was a direct consequence of his refusal to cooperate with investigators.

According to the lawyer, Kimure was with Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje at the time, with the legislator reportedly pursuing the suspected vehicle along Limuru Road.

Njiru identified the vehicle allegedly involved in the incident as a Subaru Forester, registration number KCV 747T.

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