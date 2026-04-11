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During the operation, detectives searched the residence of a 51-year-old suspect identified as James Mukwabe Soko, where they recovered a homemade firearm hidden beneath a sofa set/DCI

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI arrest 2 suspects, recover homemade gun in Migori raid

DCI detectives have arrested two suspects in Migori County and recovered a homemade firearm, ammunition, and weapons during an intelligence-led raid.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 — Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two suspects and recovered a homemade firearm and other weapons during an intelligence-led operation in Migori County’s Nyametaburo Location.

In a statement released on Saturday, the DCI said officers from its Isebania unit, working alongside K9 handlers from Isebania Police Station, carried out a targeted raid in Makerero Village following credible intelligence on suspected criminal activity.

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During the operation, detectives searched the residence of a 51-year-old suspect identified as James Mukwabe Soko, where they recovered a homemade firearm hidden beneath a sofa set.

“A search of the premises led to the recovery of a homemade firearm concealed under a sofa set, alongside one round of ammunition wrapped in aluminium foil,” the DCI said.

Additional items recovered from the house included a twisted metal rod, a blue balaclava mask, a dotted dera dress, a black marvin, and a black jacket, which investigators believe may have been used in concealing or facilitating criminal activity.

Investigators further reported that the suspect later led officers to the residence of an alleged accomplice within Nyametaburo Location, where a second suspect, Daniel Muronge Rioba, was arrested.

A subsequent search at the second premises resulted in the recovery of a Maasai sword stored in a red sheath.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the first suspect is a repeat offender with multiple pending cases before the Kehancha Law Courts.

Both suspects are currently in police custody as investigations continue, with authorities indicating that they will be arraigned in court upon completion of processing.

The DCI reiterated its commitment to dismantling criminal networks and enhancing public safety across the country.

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