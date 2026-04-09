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Oburu said the party is “soldiering on with pride and strength” while intensifying grassroots mobilization to enhance its bargaining power in looming coalition talks/Oburu Odinga

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Oburu Odinga Condemns Attack on Vihiga Senator, Calls for Swift Investigation

In a statement, ODM party leader Oburu Oginga said he received news of the assault with a heavy heart and profound concern, extending his wishes for a full and speedy recovery to the senator.

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NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 9-The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has strongly condemned the physical attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, describing the incident as unacceptable and urging authorities to investigate promptly.

In a statement, ODM party leader Oburu Oginga said he received news of the assault with a heavy heart and profound concern, extending his wishes for a full and speedy recovery to the senator.

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“The incident that occurred is not only unfortunate but utterly unacceptable in a civilised, democratic society. We must be clear: violence has no place in our political discourse,” Oburu said.

He emphasized that differences in opinion, ideology, or political affiliation should never be settled through confrontation or intimidation.
“As a party, ODM remains committed to the pillars of democracy, the rule of law, and the respectful exchange of ideas. We do not support, condone, or tolerate violence in any form. Such acts are an affront to the democratic gains we have fought hard to secure for this nation,” he added.

Oburu also called on security agencies to act swiftly terming the attack as an act of cowardice.

“I strongly condemn this cowardly act and call upon the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough, impartial investigation. The perpetrators must be held accountable to the full extent of the law to deter future acts of political hooliganism,” he said.

The party urged Kenyans to uphold peace and tolerance, warning that violence threatens national stability.

“Let us remain a nation guided by peace, tolerance, and mutual respect. We must not allow the actions of a few to jeopardise the stability of our country,” Oburu stated.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three suspects in connection with the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi at Java House, West End Mall.

The suspects, identified as Carlos Owiti, also known as Kalonje (24) from Nyalenda, Eric Otieno, alias Dude (39) from Manyatta, and Vincent Odhiambo, alias Tinga (27) from Nyalenda, are currently in police custody and are being processed for arraignment in court, the DCI confirmed.

In a statement, the DCI said investigations have been intensified, with detectives actively pursuing additional suspects linked to the incident. 


“We thank members of the public who have volunteered useful information to aid the ongoing investigations and urge continued cooperation as detectives work to bring all perpetrators to justice,” the statement read.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three suspects in connection with the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi at Java House, West End Mall.

The suspects, identified as Carlos Owiti, also known as Kalonje (24) from Nyalenda, Eric Otieno, alias Dude (39) from Manyatta, and Vincent Odhiambo, alias Tinga (27) from Nyalenda, are currently in police custody and are being processed for arraignment in court, the DCI confirmed.

In a statement, the DCI said investigations have been intensified, with detectives actively pursuing additional suspects linked to the incident. 


“We thank members of the public who have volunteered useful information to aid the ongoing investigations and urge continued cooperation as detectives work to bring all perpetrators to justice,” the statement read.

In a statement by Osotsi’s office,the incident occurred on Wednesday when a group of gun-wielding individuals confronted him.

“It was during this time that a group of gun-wielding individuals confronted him, questioning his political stance and subsequently subjecting him to physical manhandling,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the attackers demanded to know why the senator was allegedly supporting a one-term political position instead of a two-term stance, pointing to possible political motivations behind the assault.

Despite the presence of his security detail, no shots were fired.

“The Senator’s security detail that was present exercised restraint to avoid discharging firearms in a public setting, which could have resulted in grave harm to innocent civilians,” the statement added.

The senator’s office condemned the attack, terming it barbaric and cowardly, and suggested it may have been orchestrated.

“We strongly condemn this barbaric and cowardly act, which appears to have been premeditated and orchestrated,” the statement read.

At the same time, the office cautioned against linking the incident to residents of Kisumu, noting that the senator had interacted freely with the public prior to the attack.

“This isolated incident should not, in any way, be used to tarnish the image of the people of Kisumu, who have consistently demonstrated warmth and hospitality,” the statement said.

The office has called on the National Police Service to urgently investigate the incident and bring those responsible to justice, pointing to CCTV footage at the restaurant as a key lead.

“The availability of CCTV surveillance at Java Restaurant provides a critical starting point for identifying and apprehending those responsible. The rule of law must prevail,” the statement added.

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