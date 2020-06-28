ODM leader Raila Odinga congratulates Malawian President-Elect Lazarus Chakwera

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Orange Democratic Movement Party Leader Raila Odinga has congratulated Malawian opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera following his election as President, in a historic presidential election rerun.

Odinga, who managed to successfully petition the annulment of a presidential election in 2017, marking the first annulment in the continent, said Chakwera’s rerun win is a symbol of hope for democracy.

“The election was followed keenly beyond Malawi and is a symbol of hope for those who support democracy in Africa and around the world,” said Odinga.

He also congratulated the people of Malawi for a peaceful poll and hailed outgoing President Peter Mutharika “for creating a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.” February 7 | Opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera celebrates a court decision to annul an election in which he lost to the president by 159,000 votes/AFP

Malawi‘s Electoral Commission said Chakwera won 58.57 per cent of the vote, following a rerun after Malawi’s constitutional court annulled Mutharika’s win in February citing vote tampering.

Malawi became the second African nation to annul a presidential election over irregularities, after Kenya in 2017.

In a brief statement, Chakwera, the leader of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), thanked “lord Jesus” for his victory.

Chakwera, 65, a former evangelical preacher, is expected to be sworn in on Sunday, June 28.