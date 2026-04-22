Donors pledge $806 million to Global Financing Facility to cut maternal and child deaths

WASHINGTON, DC April 22 — Donors have committed more than $800 million to the Global Financing Facility (GFF) to accelerate efforts to reduce maternal and child deaths, marking a strong start to its new investment round.

The GFF announced funding commitments totalling $806 million during the World Bank Group-IMF Spring Meetings, representing over 80 percent of its $1 billion fundraising target for 2026.

The funds will support the GFF’s TRANSFORM 2030 strategy, a five-year plan aimed at scaling lifesaving health and nutrition interventions in countries with the highest burden of maternal and child mortality.

Hosted by the World Bank Group, the GFF is a country-led partnership that works through national health systems to expand access to care for women, children and adolescents.

Under the new strategy, the GFF plans to expand its reach from 36 to 50 countries by 2030, leveraging an estimated $12.5 billion in World Bank financing, alongside $17.8 billion from partners and $21.4 billion in domestic resources.

Mamta Murthi, Vice President for People at the World Bank Group and Chair of the GFF Trust Fund Committee, said the investment would help deliver results faster.

“Investing in women, children and adolescents builds human capital, reduces poverty, and creates jobs and lasting prosperity,” she said, noting that a fully funded GFF could deliver lifesaving care “twice as fast.”

The new commitments include contributions from governments and philanthropic organisations such as Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, the Gates Foundation and the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation.

Part of the funding will support a newly launched $250 million Sustainable Commodities Access Program, aimed at improving access to essential medical supplies and strengthening supply chains. An additional $15 million has been committed to an innovations programme to scale maternal and newborn care solutions.

Since its launch in 2015, the GFF says partner countries have made significant progress, with many reducing maternal and child mortality rates and improving nutrition outcomes.

Officials said the latest pledges come at a critical time, as global health gains face pressure from economic shocks and system constraints, underscoring the need for sustained investment in resilient health systems.

The GFF aims to mobilise additional funding in the coming months as it works toward its $1 billion target by the end of 2026.