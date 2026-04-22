Ol Kalou parliamentary seat declared vacant following death of MP Kiaraho

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 — The seat for Ol Kalou Constituency in the National Assembly has officially been declared vacant following the death of area Member of Parliament David Njuguna Kiaraho.

In a Gazette notice, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula confirmed that the vacancy arose after the legislator’s passing on March 29, 2026.

The declaration was made in accordance with Articles 101(4)(a) and 103(1)(a) of the Constitution, alongside Section 16(3) of the Elections Act.

The announcement sets in motion the process for a by-election to fill the vacant seat, as required by law when a Member of Parliament dies while in office.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is expected to announce timelines for the by-election in the coming weeks.

Under the Constitution, a parliamentary seat becomes vacant upon the death of a sitting member, triggering a by-election to ensure continued representation of constituents in the National Assembly.

Speaker Wetang’ula issued the notice on April 20, formally notifying the public of the vacancy.