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Ol Kalou parliamentary seat declared vacant following death of MP Kiaraho

IEBC is expected to announce timelines for the by-election in the coming weeks.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 — The seat for Ol Kalou Constituency in the National Assembly has officially been declared vacant following the death of area Member of Parliament David Njuguna Kiaraho.

In a Gazette notice, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula confirmed that the vacancy arose after the legislator’s passing on March 29, 2026.

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The declaration was made in accordance with Articles 101(4)(a) and 103(1)(a) of the Constitution, alongside Section 16(3) of the Elections Act.

The announcement sets in motion the process for a by-election to fill the vacant seat, as required by law when a Member of Parliament dies while in office.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is expected to announce timelines for the by-election in the coming weeks.

Under the Constitution, a parliamentary seat becomes vacant upon the death of a sitting member, triggering a by-election to ensure continued representation of constituents in the National Assembly.

Speaker Wetang’ula issued the notice on April 20, formally notifying the public of the vacancy.

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