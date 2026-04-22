KIM resumes operations after court halts TVETA enforcement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 — The Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) has announced the resumption of full operations across all its campuses after the High Court stayed enforcement of a revocation notice issued by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA).

In a public notice, KIM confirmed that the court order effectively suspends TVETA’s directive, allowing the institution to continue offering its services pending the determination of an ongoing legal challenge.

Following the ruling, KIM said all academic programmes have resumed, alongside corporate training, membership services, the Company of the Year Awards, and administrative functions.

“Consequently, the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) is now back to full operational status,” the notice stated.

The High Court’s decision to stay enforcement means KIM will continue operations while pursuing judicial review proceedings aimed at overturning the accreditation revocation.

The institute also reassured students, stakeholders, and partners of its continued commitment to quality education and collaboration with regulatory bodies to resolve the dispute.

KIM said it remains engaged with relevant authorities to find a lasting solution to the accreditation issue, emphasizing its long-standing role in professional training and management education in Kenya.

“We assure students and partners of our unwavering dedication to quality education… and continued cooperation with all regulatory bodies to resolve this matter permanently,” the institute stated.

The case is expected to proceed in court, where the legality and procedural fairness of TVETA’s actions will be determined.