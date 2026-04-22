Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Kindiki: Stop Dragging Youth Into Violent Protests Over Fuel Prices

Kindiki said it is disingenuous for the opposition to apportion blame for a crisis that Kenya has no role in.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 22 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has asked opposition leaders to stop inciting youths to engage in violent demonstrations saying street protests are not a solution to the fuel crisis.

The DP said the crisis has been caused by the war in Iran that has disrupted the global oil sector resulting in higher importation costs.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“All countries in the world have been affected by the disruption and have reported higher fuel prices. Kenya is not an exception,” he said.

Speaking on Wednesday at Torongo in Eldama Ravine Constituency, Baringo County after inspecting ongoing development projects, Kindiki said it is disingenuous for the opposition to apportion blame for a crisis that Kenya has no role in.

The DP inspected ongoing Esageri ESP Market and Torongo-Mosomboriet Road and commissioned Ibobor Last Mile Electricity Supply Project and later addressed residents at Torongo shopping centre in the Constituency.

He said the government has acted swiftly by instituting several interventions to mitigate the situation and cushion Kenyans from higher prices.

“Nobody should incite the people of Kenya to break the law or destroy their country because the solution to the fuel challenge is in the interventions which the government has already instituted,” DP noted.

Among the measures are the reduction of the VAT on fuel from 16 percent to 8 percent and release of 6.2 billion shillings to stabilize the prices.

The Second in Command accused political opponents of latching on the crisis without providing any meaningful solution other than inciting young people to protest.  

“We don’t want people who have run out of ideas after squandering their time in office to incite young people to destroy their country. We cannot allow lawlessness in our country,” DP emphasized.

Further, he challenged the opposition figures to ensure their children are at the forefront of the protests instead of cajoling others.

“I am asking our young people not to fall prey to incitement by old people who are lying to you to engage in violent acts yet their children are not participating. Those calling for demonstrations must ensure their children are at the forefront,” he said.

At the same time, the DP said ongoing development projects in Baringo are being hastened to ensure their completion on time.

The County has been allocated 32 billion shillings for construction of 854 kilometres of tarmac roads, including Timboroa–Eldama Ravine road, which has already commenced.

It has also received 22 billion shillings for modern markets, hostels and affordable houses. Electricity connection has been boosted with an allocation of 712 million shillings aimed at connecting 4,000 additional households.

“We are focused on development. We do not have time for useless engagements,” DP said promising residents that the projects will be completed on time. 

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

KIM resumes operations after court halts TVETA enforcement

KIM said all academic programmes have resumed, alongside corporate training, membership services, the Company of the Year Awards, and administrative functions.

2 minutes ago

Kenya

KIM secures court order blocking TVETA from closing all its campuses in accreditation crackdown

The court certified the matter as urgent and directed that it be heard ex parte at the initial stage, granting the institution immediate relief.

50 minutes ago

Kenya

Arati leads Kisii governor race with 61%, Machogu 17% support in new Swiss Poll survey

The survey shows Arati enjoying 61 per cent support, positioning him as the clear frontrunner in the race for re-election.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Parliament suspends MP Wamboka as PIC chair over bribery, intimidation probe

The probe will be led by Ainabkoi MP Samuel Chepkonga, with the committee expected to table its report within 45 days, by June 9.

2 hours ago

Kenya

SHA to stop paying for drugs not issued in hospitals – Duale

Duale said the decision follows findings from the government’s Digital Health Superhighway, which flagged widespread inconsistencies in Level 4 and 5 hospitals across several...

3 hours ago

Kenya

CS Duale: Over 1,200 health facilities shut in nationwide crackdown on SHA, NHIF fraud

Among facilities affected by the crackdown are Bungoma West Hospital and 13 branches of Calvary Hospital in Bungoma.

3 hours ago

Top stories

Muturi Issues 14-Day Ultimatum to IEBC Over Voter Register Concerns

Muturi condemned what he described as the commission’s continued silence, inaction, and dismissive posture.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Youth Apathy or Protest? Inside Kenya’s Growing Voter Turnout Crisis

IEBC figures show that young people aged 18–35 made up about 39.84 percent of registered voters, roughly 8.8 million people in 2022.

4 hours ago