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KIM secures court order blocking TVETA from closing all its campuses in accreditation crackdown

The court certified the matter as urgent and directed that it be heard ex parte at the initial stage, granting the institution immediate relief.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 22 — The Kenya Institute of Management (Kenya Institute of Management (KIM)) has secured court orders stopping the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA)) from closing all its campuses nationwide, pending the determination of a legal challenge against the regulator’s action.

The High Court issued interim orders halting enforcement of TVETA’s directive, which had sought to shut down KIM’s operations following an accreditation crackdown.

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The court certified the matter as urgent and directed that it be heard ex parte at the initial stage, granting the institution immediate relief.

In its ruling, the court also allowed KIM to commence judicial review proceedings, including seeking an order of certiorari to overturn TVETA’s decision to revoke its accreditation.

The institute will further be permitted to challenge the directive requiring the immediate closure of its campuses until the substantive case is heard and determined.

The orders effectively preserve the status quo, ensuring that KIM continues operations while the dispute over accreditation and regulatory compliance is resolved in court.

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