Parliament suspends MP Wamboka as PIC chair over bribery, intimidation probe

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 22 – Bumula Member of Parliament Jack Wamboka has been suspended as chairperson of the Public Investments Committee (PIC) on Governance and Education, as National Assembly moves to investigate graft allegations levelled against him.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei announced the decision in a detailed ruling to the House on Wednesday, directing that the matter be referred to the Powers and Privileges Committee for inquiry.

“In order to safeguard public trust in the work of the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education during the pendency of the inquiry, I am further persuaded to suspend the Honourable Jack Wamboka from chairing the committee,” Shollei ruled.

The probe will be led by Ainabkoi MP Samuel Chepkonga, with the committee expected to table its report within 45 days, by June 9.

Shollei said the House was obligated to treat the matter with urgency, stressing that allegations touching on parliamentary privilege cannot be dismissed outright.

“Any member of this House is at liberty to raise any issue that in their view is a threat to the privilege of the House. A complaint of this nature… cannot be dismissed summarily. It has to be considered in accordance with the Standing Orders,” she said.

The Deputy Speaker noted that the allegations linked to a complaint associated with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and revived through a letter by Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma posed a serious test to the credibility of Parliament.

The Chairperson of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), Samuel Kobia, has petitioned the National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetang’ula, to launch an investigation into Bumula MP Jack Wamboka on bribery and intimidation allegations.

In a formal letter to Wetang’ula, Kobia raised serious concerns about Wamboka’s conduct in his role as Chairperson of the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education.

The complaint follows engagements between the committee and NCIC officials during the examination of the Auditor General’s reports for the 2021/2022 and 2023/2024 financial years.

“I am in agreement… that allegations made against the chairperson of a committee of the House pose a grave threat to the public trust bestowed upon this House if the same are not conclusively addressed,” she added.

Wamboka, who addressed the House, dismissed the claims as politically motivated and linked them to the committee’s scrutiny of the NCIC.

“The allegations are unfounded and possibly related to the robust examination of reports and accounts of the NCIC by the committee,” he said.

He further questioned the timing of the complaint, suggesting it lacked merit.

“The delay in the conveyance of the complaint indicates a determination… that it was devoid of merit. The complaint ought not to have been brought to the attention of the House,” Wamboka argued.

However, Shollei cautioned against pre-judging the matter, underscoring the need to uphold due process and constitutional safeguards.

“Any conclusion made on the basis of the allegations alone would be premature and effectively condemn the Honourable Wamboka unheard,” she said.

She also raised concern over possible overreach by the committee, noting that some of the issues cited appeared to fall outside its mandate.

“Summoning of persons or entities to address matters falling outside the committee’s mandate may unnecessarily antagonise the said persons or entities against both the committee and the House,” Shollei warned.

To strengthen the inquiry, the Deputy Speaker co-opted additional members Sarah Korere and Robert Gichimu citing their experience, while appointing Chepkonga to chair the proceedings.

She directed the Minority leadership to nominate an interim chairperson by Thursday, noting that the watchdog committee is reserved for the Minority side.

Backing the decision, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah described the ruling as balanced and necessary.

“It is paramount that we protect the dignity of the House and its committees by first acting here within the House ourselves,” Ichung’wah said.

He added that the move would ensure fairness while allowing other investigative agencies to pursue the matter if necessary.

“It is only fair that the chairperson gets an opportunity to be heard… so that there is fair administrative justice being exercised,” he said.

The Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education is a key oversight body tasked with examining audit reports on public investments in sectors including education, governance, justice and law and order.

Shollei urged MPs to reflect on their constitutional duty, warning that the outcome of the inquiry would be critical in restoring confidence in Parliament’s oversight role.

“The complaints received, the inquiry and its outcome shall be a clarion call… to reevaluate the manner in which we treat and consider all matters brought before us,” she said.