Arati leads Kisii governor race with 61%, Machogu 17% support in new Swiss Poll survey

KISII, Kenya, Apr 22 — Kisii Governor Simba Arati has taken a commanding lead in the county’s 2027 gubernatorial race, according to a new Swiss Poll survey, which places him far ahead of his competitors in early voter preference trends.

The survey shows Arati enjoying 61 per cent support, positioning him as the clear frontrunner in the race for re-election.

Former Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu follows in second place with 17.2 per cent, while Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka ranks third at 13.4 per cent.

Other contenders include Dr. Enock Ondari, who polled 3.4 per cent, and Gideon Nyandiricha at 3 per cent. The poll also shows that 2 per cent of respondents remain undecided.

The findings offer an early indication of the evolving political landscape in Kisii County as campaigns for the 2027 General Election gradually begin to take shape.

Analysts caution that while Arati’s lead is significant at this stage, the race remains open, with more than a year left before the election and shifting political alliances likely to influence voter dynamics.

The survey reflects growing political activity in the region, where aspirants are increasingly engaging voters as they position themselves for the upcoming contest.

For now, however, the data suggests Arati maintains strong voter confidence as he seeks to defend his seat.