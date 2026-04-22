One Year On: Remembering Lives Cut Short in Pahalgam

April 21 – At 33, Neeraj Udhwani’s life revolved around precision, discipline, and ambition. At just 16, Sumit Parmar carried dreams of service, hoping one day to join the Indian Army through the National Cadet Corps.

They came from different worlds — one a finance professional building a career in Dubai, the other a teenager just beginning to shape his future. Yet on April 22, 2025, their paths converged in the quiet meadows of Pahalgam, where both lives were abruptly and violently taken.

They were among 26 people killed that afternoon in Baisaran Valley — a place known for its beauty, not tragedy.

Udhwani had travelled to Kashmir on a suggestion from his mother, extending a trip home after attending a wedding. The Parmar family, meanwhile, had planned their first holiday to the Valley, expecting nothing more than photographs and cherished memories. Like many others, they believed they were stepping into a place of peace.

Instead, they walked into horror.

Eyewitness accounts later revealed that attackers singled out victims based on their religious identity before opening fire at close range, in front of families and loved ones. In a matter of minutes, lives were shattered — not just those lost, but those left behind.

One year on, the grief has not softened.

For the families of the victims, the trauma remains constant — resurfacing with every official statement, every media mention, every reminder of that day. Time has moved forward, but for them, April 22 has never truly ended.

The attack claimed 25 Indian nationals — 24 tourists and a local resident — along with one Nepalese visitor. It marked the deadliest civilian attack in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, sending shockwaves across the country and beyond.

At the time, global and national attention was elsewhere — India’s leadership abroad, high-level diplomatic engagements underway — but the violence in Pahalgam forced an immediate reckoning. The attack was later linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, raising concerns about cross-border terror networks and shifting strategies.

Yet beyond the geopolitics and security responses, what endures most are the personal stories.

Neeraj Udhwani’s life was one of structure and success. A chartered accountant working with an international education firm, he had built a career defined by discipline and aspiration. He loved travel, detail, and the finer things — a reflection of a life carefully crafted.

That journey ended in a place he had gone to explore.

Sumit Parmar’s story, by contrast, had barely begun. A young cadet with aspirations of service, he represented possibility — the future that never came to be.

Their stories are different. Their ending is the same.

One year later, Baisaran Valley still stands — its beauty unchanged, its silence deeper.

But beneath that calm lies memory.

Memory of lives interrupted. Of families forever altered. Of a moment that turned a place of joy into a symbol of loss.

Anniversaries are meant to mark time. But for those who lost loved ones in Pahalgam, time has become something else — a measure not of healing, but of absence.

And so, one year on, we remember not just the tragedy, but the lives behind it.

Because beyond the numbers, beyond the headlines, there were people — with plans, with dreams, with futures.

And they were taken too soon.