Lockdown in Eastleigh, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale to end Sunday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 6 – People will be able to move into and out of Eastleigh, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale from 4 am tomorrow.

President Uhuru Kenyatta says he has lifted the order declared two months ago, after infection rates slowed down in the four counties.

President Kenyatta said he lifted the order, after infection rates slowed down in the three counties.

However, Nairobi Metropolitan will remain on lockdown with restricted movement in and out of Nairobi County which continue to record high infection rates.

In his address Saturday, President Kenyatta extended the nationwide night curfew for 30 more days.

The Head of State however, said the curfew will now start from 9pm to 4am to enable businesses thrive for more hours.

The new order takes effect on June 7.

-Education Sector-

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Schools in Kenya will re-open at the beginning of September after closing for five months due to COVID-19.

On Saturday, President Kenyatta said he expects progressive normalcy to resume in the education sector by September 1 and has directed the Education Ministry to consult with the Health experts so as to come up with a new calendar by mid-August.

“Following stakeholder’s consultations in the education sector – the Ministry of Education jointly with the Ministry of Health will issue and publicize guidelines on a gradual and progressive return to normalcy in the education sector by the Third Term, from 1st September, 2020,” the president said in an address from State House.

Developing story….