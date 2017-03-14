Toroitich to lead Ugandan squad in Kampala

Shares

KAMPALA, Uganda, Mar 14 – Timothy Toroitich will be captaining the host nation’s squad at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships in Kampala on March 26, the Ugandan Athletics Federation announced.

The experienced Toroitich, a four-time World Cross Country Championships national team member, finished fifth in the event in 2013, and more recently was eighth in the 10,000m at the IAAF World Championships Beijing 2015.

The 25-year-old will lead a strong 28-member squad as the host nation aims to lift a world title at the Kololo Independence Ceremonial Ground in Kampala.

The team also includes Stephen Kiprotich, the 2012 Olympic and 2013 world champion in the marathon, whose best finish at the World Cross was a notable sixth place showing in 2011.

Joshua Cheptegei, the 2014 World U20 10,000m champion and 2015 African junior cross country gold medallist, was also named to the squad. The 20-year-old doubled at last year’s Olympic Games, finishing sixth in the 10,000m and eighth in the 5000m.

Dorcus Ajok, the 2015 World University Games 1500m champion, has been named to the mixed relay team where she will team up with Ronald Musagala, Winnie Nanyondo and Geoffrey Ruto, paving the way for a spot in the senior women’s category that was filled Emily Chebet.

The national team has been in a two-month residential training camp in Bukwo and Kapchorwa under the watchful eye of a technical team led by head coach Benjamin Longiross, assistant coaches Francis Demayi and Benjamin Njia, coach Grace Chesang and team manager Peter Chelangat.

Ugandan team

Senior Men: Joshua Kipurui Cheptegei, Phillip Kipkeko, Abdalla Kibet Mande, Timothy Toroitich, Stephen Kiprotich, Stephen Kissa; reserve Fred Musobo and Mande Bushendich

Senior Women: Mercyline Chelangat, Racheal Zena Chebet, Stella Chesang, Doreen Chesang, Doreen Chemutai, Emilly Chebet; reserve Annet Chebet

U20 Men: Jacob Kiplimo, Titus Kwemoi Given, Victor Kiplangat, Elisha Chemutai, Kevin Kibet, Mathew Chekwurui; reserve Anthony Ayeko and Abel Chebet

U20 Women: Peruth Chemutai, Esther Chekwemoi, Sarah Chelangat, Janat Chemusto, Adha Munguleya, Scallet Chemos; reserve Joy Cheptoek and Benna Sikuku

Mixed Relay: Winnie Nanyondo, Geoffrey Ruto Kipkorir, Dorcus Ajok, Ronald Musagala; reserve Esther Chebet and Abu Mayanja