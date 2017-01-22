Korir sets world indoor best for 600m

Shares

ALBUQUERQUE, United States of America, Jan 22- Previously unheralded Emmanuel Korir may not be an unknown name for much longer after setting a world indoor best for 600m at the Cherry & Silver Collegiate Invitational in Albuquerque on Friday.

The Kenyan, who is a student at the University of Texas at El Paso, took the lead just before the bell sounded for the final lap and opened up a significant gap on his rivals before crossing the finish line in 1:14.97.

His time took 0.15 off the world indoor best set by Germany’s Nico Motchebon back in 1999.

“Korir is a very special and talented athlete. His best event is the 800m so the 600m is a good prep,” said UTEP head coach Mika Laaksonen. “With his stamina and his speed, that’s the end result. I can’t wait to see what he does in the future.”

Korir hinted at his potential last week when clocking 1:46.50 for 800m in his first ever indoor race. His outdoor best is 1:46.94, set at last year’s Kenyan Olympic Trials.