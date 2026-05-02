Female rugby youngster over the moon after winning first career silverware

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2, 2026 – Kenyan youngster Ann Namunyak is basking in the glory of her first ever silverware after spurring Mwamba RFC to their fifth consecutive Kenya Cup grown.

Namunyak came off the bench to add the gloss to a great afternoon for Kulabu, scoring a try as they thrashed Kenya Harlequin 30-20 on Saturday evening to extend their dominance of women’s 15s.

At full time, the flyhalf struggled to find the words to describe her emotions.

“The game was great…I have really enjoyed myself although I had to come from the bomb squad. Nilikuwa nimejaa ngori by the way (I was really eager to come on and make an impact). I am very delighted,” she said.

The youngster first came to prominence in 2023 as part of a formidable Kenyan team at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

She was a standout in the team, famously bagging a hattrick in the 48-0 walloping of the hosts.

Namunyak’s career has picked up since then, fulfilling its great promise as evidenced by last year’s debut call-up to the national 7s side for the Africa Women’s Cup in Nairobi in November.

The youngster’s says her latest achievement has increased her love for the game and inspired her to keep pushing on to the top.

“I am so excited…from the time I started my career until this moment, this is the first time that I have come off the bench and scored. I am very excited,” Namunyak, equally a menace on the wings, said.

Even as she joined her teammates to pop the champagne to another successful season, Namunyak could not forget her family who have supported her through it all.

“I know they are very happy over what I have achieved. I am glad that I am able to make them proud with such a good performance. Obviously, coming from the bomb squad, I knew there were spaces to exploit in the opponents’ defence and to score a try,” she said.

With the national 15s readying for the Africa Cup later this month, a debut for the Lionesses would not be a far-fetched dream for the youngster.

Should she make the final squad, it would mark an important milestone in the career of one of Kenya’s most promising stars in women’s rugby.