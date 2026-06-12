Sports Registrar Halts Rachier’s Gor Mahia Chairmanship, Orders Club To Hold Election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Sports Registrar Rose Wasike has directed Gor Mahia Football Club to commence the process of electing a new chairman following the expiry of Chairman Ambrose Rachier’s legally permitted tenure under the Sports Act.

In a directive issued on June 10, 2026, the Registrar stated that Rachier’s eight-year tenure, as provided for under Kenyan law, officially came to an end on June 8, 2026.

Consequently, the club is required to initiate the process of electing a replacement in accordance with both the Sports Act and the club’s constitution.

According to the Registrar, Gor Mahia’s current governance cycle commenced when the club received its Certificate of Registration on June 8, 2018.

The Sports Act limits elected officials, including chairpersons, to a maximum continuous tenure of eight years.

The Registrar further revealed that her office had earlier, in March 2026, notified the club that the terms of some elected officials were due to expire in June.

However, the club’s Secretary General failed to issue the mandatory election notice to members and the Registrar before the expiry date, prompting regulatory intervention.

In the directive, the Registrar stated:

“The Certificate of Registration was issued on 8th June 2018. Consequently, and taking into account the maximum tenure of eight (8) years prescribed by law, the Chairperson’s allowable tenure expired at midnight on 8th June 2026.”

“The office was expecting an election notice from the Secretary of the Club to its members and the Sports Registrar before 8th June 2026, but it seems the club ignored the provisions of the law and failed to issue the relevant notices for the purpose of replacing the Chair and any other elected officials whose eight-year term has elapsed.”

The Registrar further directed the club to immediately commence the electoral process.

“In view of the foregoing, and in exercise of the regulatory powers conferred upon the Registrar under Section 45 of the Sports Act, this office directs the Secretary of Gor Mahia Football Club to issue a four-week election notice to the Sports Registrar and the Club’s members as per the provisions of the Club’s Constitution for the position of the Club’s Chairperson and any other elected official whose term expired on 8th June 2026.”

The decision marks a significant development in the governance of Kenya’s most successful football club and sets a precedent for the enforcement of term limits within sports organizations.

Ironically, the ruling comes barely a year after Rachier secured a landslide victory in the club’s 2025 elections. However, the Registrar’s interpretation of the law traces the commencement of the legally recognized tenure to the club’s registration under the Sports Act in 2018, effectively capping the chairman’s service at eight years regardless of subsequent re-election.

Rachier, who joined Gor Mahia’s leadership in 2008 and has served as chairman for nearly two decades, leaves behind a legacy of stability and domestic success.

Under his stewardship, the club won multiple league titles, maintained its status as Kenya’s most decorated football club, and remained a dominant force in local football.

The forthcoming elections are expected to usher in a new era at Gor Mahia as members prepare to choose a successor to one of the most influential figures in the club’s modern history.