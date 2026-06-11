Reprieve For Banned World Cup Referee As UEFA Appoints Him For Super Cup

NYON, Switzerland, June 11 – Just one day after being banned from officiating at the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosted in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, Somali referee Omar Artan has been appointed to oversee the UEFA Super Cup pitting Champions League winners PSG and Europa League holders Aston Villa on August 12 in Salzburg.

The development was confirmed today (Thursday, June 11) by UEFA after discussing with CAF.

Artan had been included by FIFA in the match officials’ list for the FIFA World Cup 2026, but could not participate as he was not allowed to enter the United States despite holding a diplomatic passport and Visa, with the USA claiming the referee was in contact with a ‘suspected terrorist group”

Despite his young age (34 years), Artan has established himself as one of the world’s top referees and has been on the FIFA international list since 2018.

Among the most notable matches he has officiated is the second leg of the 2025/26 CAF Champions League final.

In recognition of his performances, he received the CAF Men’s Referee of the Year Award 2025.

The decision to appoint Artan to officiate the UEFA Super Cup match has been made in the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) recently signed between UEFA and CAF to encourage cooperation in many areas, including refereeing.

UEFA and CAF are united by a shared commitment to developing football at all levels and promoting the core values of unity, equality, and non-discrimination.

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president, said: “Omar Artan is an excellent young but already experienced referee, who has proven himself at the highest competition level of the Confederation of African Football,” the UEFA boss said.

He added, “Football is made to connect people, and UEFA wants to show its respect to Omar and his outstanding officiating skills, which have earned him such a prestigious nomination. I am grateful to my friend CAF President Patrice Motsepe for supporting our initiative enthusiastically.”

CAF president Patrice Motsepe said, “Omar Artan has made Somalia and the entire people of the African Continent extremely proud. His receipt of the CAF Men’s Referee of the Year Award 2025 and his appointment as a referee of the FIFA World Cup 2026 are a recognition of his world-class refereeing ability and the international respect that he enjoys.”

He added, “I am very thankful to my friend, Aleksander Čeferin, for enabling Omar Artan to officiate the UEFA Super Cup 2026 match. This is a great honour for Omar Artan and for African referees and is also an excellent example of football, bringing together and uniting people from Africa and Europe and worldwide.”