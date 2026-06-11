The NBA Finals Return to New York Since 1999 – What Hasn’t Changed and What Has

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – The NBA Finals returned to Madison Square Garden for the first time since 1999, bringing New York back to the center of basketball’s biggest stage, and in many ways, the essence of the moment felt unchanged.

What hasn’t changed

The Garden remains a cultural epicenter where basketball, entertainment, and celebrities converge. Courtside continues to double as a global stage, with A-list names filling the front rows, from longtime Knicks superfan Spike Lee to icons across music, film, and sports.

The star power at Games three to four showcased the NBA’s unique intersection with culture, mimicking the league’s influence that has endured for decades and mirrored across leagues such as the Basketball Africa League (BAL), which recently concluded in Kigali, Rwanda.

Notable attendees included stars who have been spotted at past BAL seasons, BAL Ambassador and two-time WNBA All-Star Chiney Ogwumike and Dave Chappelle.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 10: Method Man, Spike Lee, Raekwon and RZA pose for a photo during Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals on June 10, 2026 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE(Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Musicians, actors, and comedians, including Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Chris Rock, Jeremy Lin, Grammy-nominated Timothee Chalamet, Ben Stiller and more for Game 3.

While Game 4 the MSG’s iconic celebrity row drew the likes of Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift, Adam Sandler, Keke Palmer, ASAP Rocky, Brent Faiyaz, Carmelo Anthony, Nas and more.

The connection to franchise history also remains unmistakable. Knicks legends Patrick Ewing and Rick Brunson, both part of the team’s 1999 Finals run, were in attendance, linking generations and reinforcing the significance of the moment.

At the same time, the Brunson name continues to resonate, with Jalen Brunson leading the current team on the same stage where his father once competed.

Above all, the passion of the New York fanbase remains constant. From inside Madison Square Garden to the streets of the city, the energy, expectation and intensity mirrored reaffirming the enduring identity of Knicks basketball.

What has changed

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 10 RZA and the Wu-Tang Clan perform at halftime of Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York.jpg

While the spirit remains familiar, the context around this Finals return reflects a new era. The 1999 Knicks entered the playoffs as an eighth seed and unexpected contender, while the 2026 team arrived as a top-tier Eastern Conference force, positioning themselves as a championship contender.

The scale of the spectacle has also evolved. Game 3 featured a diverse mix of global cultural figures, highlighted by a halftime performance from Cardi B.

In contrast, Game 4 paid tribute to hip-hop culture, an influence that continues to define the league’s global appeal, with a performance by the Wu-Tang Clan, underscoring the NBA’s growth as both a worldwide sports and entertainment product rooted in cultural legacy.

Game 3 belonged to the San Antonio Spurs, who spoiled the moment—and snapped the Knicks’ 13-game winning streak, with a 115–111 victory to cut the series deficit to 2–1. But the Knicks responded in Game 4, staging the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history, rallying from 29 points down to edge the Spurs 107–106.

The Spurs return home for Game 5 on Saturday, June 13 at 02:30 a.m. CAT on beIN, Canal +, ESPN, NTV, ZAP TV, Sporty TV and NBA League Pass in Africa.