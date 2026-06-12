Capital FM Set To Unveil A New Digital Experience On June 15

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – The countdown has begun.

On June 15, Capital FM will unveil a brand-new digital platform designed to transform the way audiences access news, entertainment, business, lifestyle and multimedia content.

The new platform represents a major step in Capital FM’s digital evolution, delivering a faster, more engaging and user-friendly experience tailored to the needs of today’s audiences.

Built with innovation and accessibility at its core, the platform will feature enhanced navigation, improved content discovery and richer storytelling formats, making it easier than ever for audiences to stay informed, entertained and connected.

The upcoming launch underscores Capital FM’s commitment to remaining at the forefront of digital media while continuing to provide trusted journalism and compelling content across multiple platforms.

“This marks an exciting new chapter for Capital FM and our audiences. We are reimagining the digital experience to ensure our users enjoy seamless access to the stories, conversations and content that matter most to them,” said Bernard Momanyi, Editorial Director.

On June 15, audiences will get their first look at a bold new digital experience designed for the future.

Watch this space.