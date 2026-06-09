Steeplechase star shifts gears to Commonwealth Games in chase for more medals

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8, 2026 – Kenyan steeplechase sensation Edmund Serem has earmarked this year’s Commonwealth Games as his ultimate stop in his quest for glory, this year.

Serem is determined to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Amos, who bagged bronze at the last edition of the competition in Birmingham in 2022.

“I ran a PB in Rabat so I hope to run well again in Paris, and then I will head to Monaco. With no major championships this year, my main aim is to win the Commonwealth Games,” the world bronze medalist for the men’s 3000m steeplechase said.

With Kenya’s fortunes in the water-jump-and-barrier race dwindling by the day, Serem has emerged a glimmer of hope that the country may yet reclaim its longstanding status as a powerhouse in the competition.

His first taste of success came at the 2024 Africa Championships in Douala, Cameroon where he clocked 8:21.94 to win silver.

More success followed at the World Under 20 Championships in Lima, Peru where he ran 8:15.28 to clinch the title, at that level of competition.

His second senior appearance for the country yielded bronze at last year’s World Championships in Tokyo, clocking 8:34.56 to finish third.

Serem’s latest success was a second-place finish at the fifth leg of the Diamond League in Stockholm on Sunday night.

He timed 8:12.27 to take second place in the men’s 3000m steeplechase, a race won by Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali who clocked 8:10.40.

Another Kenyan, Commonwealth Games champion Abraham Kibiwot, finished third in 8:12.75.

It was Serem’s second Diamond League competition in 2026 after Rabat, Morocco, where he clocked a personal best (PB) of 8:01.61, although finishing fourth.

Although he was hoping to run faster, the youngster was nonetheless delighted with his podium finish.

“I am pleased with second place, as I really wanted to get on the podium today. I was hoping to run under 8-minutes but the race didn’t work out like that today, plus it was too windy – I just tried my best and I was happy with my strong finish, it’s good Diamond League points ahead of my big goal to do well in the final,” the 18-year-old said.

The youngster’s meteoric rise bode him well on the path to the Club Games in Glasgow in July and would add to his already impressive medal collection.