Safaricom CEO Run 3rd Edition Attracts Over 400 Participants Ahead of Lewa Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 11 – The third edition of the Safaricom CEO Run returns this Saturday, 13th June, at Karura Forest, bringing together over 400 participants for a day of fitness, purpose and impact.

Organised by Safaricom in partnership with Tusk, the annual race serves as a build-up to the Lewa Safari Marathon and plays a key role in raising funds for conservation and community development initiatives at Lewa Wildlife Conservancy.

Participants will compete across four categories: a 21km half-marathon, 15km, 10km, and a 5km walk, ensuring inclusiveness for runners and fitness enthusiasts of all levels.

“Through our long-standing support of the Lewa Safari Marathon, we have witnessed first-hand how sport can transform lives by unlocking access to education, healthcare, and sustainable livelihoods for communities around Lewa. This shared impact continues to inspire us to go even further through initiatives like the Karura Run, which brings together our partners, corporates, friends, and young people to participate, raise funds, and strengthen conservation efforts,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

The event will also feature the Lions of Lewa, a passionate team of Safaricom employees who champion fundraising for wildlife conservation and community development while actively participating in the Lewa Safari Marathon. Since 2019, the group has consistently ranked among the top fundraisers, raising over Ksh 1.2 million annually.

Earlier this year, Safaricom announced a Ksh10 million contribution towards the 2026 Lewa Safari Marathon, reaffirming a commitment spanning more than two decades.

The 2026 Lewa Safari Marathon, scheduled for 27th June, is expected to attract over 1,500 participants. Registration remains open across multiple categories, including the 42km full marathon, 21km half marathon, 10km race, and 5km children’s race.

Since its inception, the Lewa Safari Marathon has raised over Ksh 850 million, directly supporting conservation and community development across Kenya. More than Ksh 400 million has gone towards protecting endangered species, wildlife habitats, and surrounding ecosystems.