CO-Hosts Mexico Beats South Africa In Chaotic World Cup Opener As Three Players See Red - Capital Sports
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Quinones blasted Mexico in front from inside the box. Photo/SKY SPORTS

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CO-Hosts Mexico Beats South Africa In Chaotic World Cup Opener As Three Players See Red

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MEXICO CITY, Mexico, Jun 11 – Co-hosts Mexico got their World Cup off to the perfect start with a 2-0 opening match victory over nine-man South Africa – in a game that had three red cards.

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It was, however, a World Cup debut to forget for South Africa midfielder Yaya Sithole at a raucous Azteca Stadium, who was at fault for Mexico’s first as he gave away possession for Julian Quinones to strike home after nine minutes.

In truth, Mexico should have been out of sight even before the red card. Raul Jimenez was denied twice by South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, while Quinones struck the post in a dominant first half for Mexico, as Bafana Bafana barely threatened.

But with the nerves entering the Azteca, Raul Jimenez put them to bed as he headed home Roberto Alvarado’s cross at the back post for his first ever World Cup goal. Given everything he’s been through with his serious head injury in 2020, there was no surprise to see tears in his eyes.

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