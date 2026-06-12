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South Korea Come From Behind To Beat Czech Republic In World Cup Opener

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LOS ANGELES, USA, Jun 12 – South Korea came from behind to defeat Czech Republic 2-1 as substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu scored the winning goal in the 80th minute of their World Cup opener.

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Son Heung-min and company had dominated the game against the Czechs, who did not have a shot on target until their captain Ladislav Krejci rose to head home a long throw from Vladimir Coufal for the opening goal in the 59th minute.

Former Tottenham forward Son, captaining his nation, had attempted five of South Korea’s eight efforts in the first half, but his biggest chance was blocked by keeper Matej Kovar.

But Feyenoord defensive midfielder Hwang In-beom inspired South Korea’s fightback when he equalised only eight minutes after the Czech opener.

Found inside the box by the lively Lee Kang-in, Hwang deceived Kovar, who had rushed off his line, with a fake shot before scooping the ball over the Czech goalkeeper and into an unguarded goal to make it 1-1.

South Korea thought they had been undone by another Czech set-piece in the 78th minute as Tomas Soucek nodded home a free-kick from the left, but Hong Myung-bo’s side were handed a reprieve as the goal was ruled out for offside.

And their supporters at Estadio Guadalajara were soon celebrating as their side took the lead, with Besiktas forward Oh tapping home a cross from Hwang to complete the turnaround.

But the famous win was only sealed courtesy of keeper Kim Seung-gyu who produced a brilliant low stop to deny Adam Hlozek’s close-range effort in the 82nd minute and also from Michal Sadilek in the stoppage time.

It is the first time in four editions of the World Cup that South Korea have made a winning start to their campaign.

What’s next for these teams?

Czech Republic will next face South Africa on Thursday, 18 June (17:00 BST) while South Korea take on World Cup co-hosts Mexico, who beat South Africa 2-0 in their first match, on Friday, 19 June (02:00).

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