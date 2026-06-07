Too little, too late? Shujaa finally win at World 7s Championships Series, face nervy wait on Division 1 qualification - Capital Sports
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Vincent Onyala in action against Germany. PHOTO/KENYA RUGBY

Rugby

Too little, too late? Shujaa finally win at World 7s Championships Series, face nervy wait on Division 1 qualification

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NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7, 2026 – The national men’s rugby 7s team notched their first win at the ultimate leg of the World Championships Series, decimating Uruguay 26-7 in their 11th place playoff tie in Bordeaux on Sunday afternoon.

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Needing to win at all costs, Shujaa drew first blood after five minutes via Vincent Onyala’s try, David Nyagige converting for a 7-0 lead.

However, with the referee, Nick Hogan, readying to blow for halftime, the Uruguayans levelled matters courtesy of Francisco Landauer, who also converted for the extras for a 7-7 deadlock.

Following head coach Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s pep talk at the interval, Shujaa came purring on all fronts.

John Okoth restored their lead in the ninth minute before Nyagige went over the white chalk a minute later to extend the advantage.

With Nyagige’s successful conversion to boot, Shujaa were well on course to saving face to what has been a dreadful campaign thus far.

Kabras Sugar’s Brian Tanga then put the result beyond doubt with the fourth try at the death, Jackson Siketi adding the extras for a comprehensive victory.

Having played their final game of the series, Shujaa will now be closely watching the fifth-place playoff final between Fiji and the United States on Sunday evening.

Victory for the Americans could condemn Kenya back to Division 2 of the World Rugby Series whereas a loss would put them back into the thick of things.

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