Shujaa kiss goodbye to Division 1 dream after Americans pull miraculous win over Fiji

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7, 2026 – Shujaa’s hopes of returning to Division 1 of the World Rugby Series billowed in smoke after the United States pulled off a miraculous 17-14 win over Fiji in Bordeaux on Sunday evening.

The national team had earlier outshone Uruguay 26-7 in the 11th place playoff on Sunday afternoon as they wound up their woeful outing on a high.

Pitted against the Americans for the remaining slot in the top tier of the prestigious competition, Shujaa needed for Fiji to do them a huge favour by beating their rivals in the fifth-place playoff final at the Stade de Bordeaux in the French city.

It seemed to be going according to plan as the islanders raced to a 14-0 lead at halftime courtesy of Viwa Naduvalo’s brace of tries.

However, the Americans pulled off a great escape in the second half, scoring three tries in the last three minutes.

David Still pulled one back in the 12th minute, before Will Chavalier added a second in the 13th minute — Steve Tomasin adding the extras.

Lucas Lacamp then added to the Americans’ glory with the winner in the 15th minute.

Shujaa will now have to bide their time once again in Division 2 as they plot another shot at Division 1, in the coming season.