Arsenal trio among six on player of the year shortlist

LONDON, England, June 5, 2026 – Arsenal’s Declan Rice, Gabriel and David Raya have been nominated for the Professional Footballers’ Association men’s player of the year award alongside Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki.

Earlier this month, Fernandes, 31, won the Football Writers’ Association’s men’s footballer of the year award.

That award is often an indicator of who is the frontrunner to be named the PFA player of the year.

The Portugal midfielder registered a record 21 Premier League assists to help United finish third.

Midfielder Rice, defender Gabriel and goalkeeper Raya were all key players for Arsenal, who won the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.

Striker Haaland bagged 27 goals to win the league’s golden boot, while Cherki enjoyed a successful first season in the Premier League.

Former Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah won the award last year after scoring 29 times to help the Reds win the Premier League.

The winners will be honoured on Tuesday, 25 August at the 53rd annual PFA Awards Ceremony in Manchester.