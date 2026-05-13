Wafula dagger leaves Shabana with bitter taste as Mara Sugar earn three precious points

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13, 2026 – Daniel Wafula scored with the last kick of the game as Mara Sugar beat Shabana 1-0 in a FKF Premier League tie at the Awendo Green Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Tore Bobe came into the match looking for a win to usurp fourth-placed Nairobi United as they continue their search for a glamorous ending to the 2025/26 season.

However, it all turned gloomy for the Glamorous Boys as Wafula rose to the occasion with the winner in the 95th winner — the third time the sugar millers have beaten their next-door neighbours in four games.

For much of the fixture, the match was finely poised with both teams trying to breach each other’s defence — to minimal success.

Following the win, Francis Xavier’s charges are now eighth with 43 points from 31 games.

Meanwhile, Shabana’s Osbourne Monday continues his second win in charge of the team, having joined from Murang’a Seal, last month.

His only win remains a 1-0 triumph over Kakamega Homeboyz at the Gusii Stadium.

Since then, he has drawn twice and lost once, failing to score a goal on all those occasions.