“Why Not Africa?” — Letsile Tebogo Issues Bold Call to Host World Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15, 2026 – Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo says time is ripe for Africa to host the World Championships.

Speaking during a press briefing ahead of the 2026 Diamond League opener in Shanghai, the 22-year-old sprinter argued that hosting major global events in Africa, specifically his home nation of Botswana, is essential for the confidence and recognition of the continent’s athletes.

“It has always been far from Africa where African athletes have to travel for long distances.Why can’t we try and balance the two, sometimes have the other athletes travel to Africa for them to compete in these games?”Tebogo noted.

The 4x400m relay world champion’s plea highlights a long-standing logistical imbalance in the sport.

For decades, African athletes have been forced to navigate grueling long-haul flights and time-zone adjustments to compete in World Championships, which have traditionally been held in Europe, Asia, or North America.

The sprinter pointed to Botswana’s recent success in hosting the 2026 World Athletics Relays in Gaborone earlier this month as proof of the nation’s capability.

The event, which saw Botswana’s men’s 4x100m team secure their first-ever World Championship qualification in front of a home crowd, left a lasting impression on the international community.

“I loved when we hosted the World Relays. People had the opportunity to enjoy the atmosphere and see what Botswana is really made of. The two days that people were in Botswana, I believe they had a great experience,” Tebogo said, reflecting on the atmosphere in Gaborone.

On the track, Tebogo remains the man to beat.

Following his vocal advocacy in the press room, he is set to headline a stacked 100m field in Shanghai against the likes of Christian Coleman, South Africa’s Akani Simbine and Kenya’s own Ferdinand Omanyala.

Tebogo’s comments come at a time when Kenya is pushing full throttle to host the glamorous competition.