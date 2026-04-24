World Champion Odira Beaten At Home In Kipkeino Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya – Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala delivered on his pre-race promise to stand on business, storming to a sensational victory in the men’s 100m at the Absa Kip Keino Classic.

Reigning world champion Lilian Odira made a strong return to the track under the Nyayo Stadium floodlights, securing a hard-fought second-place finish in her highly anticipated season debut at the Absa Kip Keino Classic.

Despite being the pre-race favorite and riding the wave of her historic Tokyo gold, Odira was narrowly edged out in a tactical final sprint by GETACHEW Nigist, who stopped the clock at a Seasons Best of 1:58.79.

While the second-place finish marks a departure from her typical dominance, Odira’s performance, coming fresh off her training block, serves as a solid foundation for her 2026 campaign as she prepares to stand on business for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.