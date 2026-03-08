Farmers Choice Lavvy Opens in Lavington, Bringing Premium Meat Experience to Nairobi Residents - Capital Sports
Farmers Choice Lavvy Opens in Lavington, Bringing Premium Meat Experience to Nairobi Residents

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Residents of Lavington and surrounding neighborhoods were treated to a lively weekend celebration following the official opening of the new Farmers Choice Lavvy, a modern meatery that is already becoming the talk of town.

The new outlet, associated with the renowned Kenyan meat brand Farmers Choice, promises a fresh and premium meat-shopping experience for residents of Nairobi. The launch event attracted large crowds and was graced by several Kenyan celebrities and notable guests who came to celebrate the arrival of what many are calling the newest culinary hotspot for meat lovers.

Guests at the opening enjoyed a vibrant atmosphere filled with music, tastings, and showcases of the outlet’s wide range of premium cuts including sausages, bacon, beef steaks, pork ribs, chicken, and other Farmers Choice favorites.

Speaking during the launch, the proprietor, Karen Kanana, expressed her excitement about bringing the unique meat experience closer to Nairobi residents.

“We are extremely happy to bring this meat experience to the residents of Lavington and the entire Nairobi community. Our goal with Farmers Choice Lavvy is to create a place where customers can access fresh, high-quality meat products at the best prices while enjoying a premium shopping experience,” she said.

Kanana added that the outlet’s prices are among the most competitive in the market because the store operates as an official stockist, ensuring customers receive genuine Farmers Choice products directly and affordably.

Located conveniently at 1148 Box Lavington, the new meatery is designed to serve families, home cooks, and meat enthusiasts looking for fresh, quality cuts for everyday meals or special occasions.

With its grand opening drawing attention across the city, Farmers Choice Lavvy is quickly establishing itself as a must-visit destination for anyone seeking quality meats and unbeatable prices in Nairobi.

As word spreads, the new outlet is expected to become a regular stop for meat lovers across the capital

