Kitale floor rivals to clinch Amateur Wrestling Association league

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 1, 2026 – Kitale Wrestling Club topped the Kenya Amateur Wrestling Association (KAWA) National League after the first leg played at Kamiti Social Hall, Nairobi on Saturday.

Kitale’s head coach Winrose Alividza expressed her intentions to win this season saying that her idea is to stretch her opponents by opening up the point gap, eventually making it impossible to catch.

” It’s an honor to win the national league. It’s the greatest feeling for any player or coach and I want it, after I do it, I also want to win with my girls at the national team as we head to Dakar for the Youth Olympics,” Alividza, a former national and regional heavyweight champion in Africa, said.

Alividza’s Kitale Wrestling Club now lead the table standings with 20 points, followed closely by Prisons Service Training College ( PSTC) at 18 points.

Wataalam Wrestling Club, coached by former national and 2023 Africa Beach Wrestling bronze medalist Mark Omumasaba, lie third with 17 points, three more than fourth-placed Naivasha Wrestling Club.

KAWA’S Secretary General Erick Walucho was pleased with the turn out but cautioned the youngsters to work even harder to qualify for the Youth Olympics in Dakar, later in the year in October.

A total of 10 schools, led by Friends School Sirende from Kitale, St. Emmanuel, Naivasha Day Secondary School, Spinners Secondary School, GK Primary School (Naivasha), Suswa Girls Secondary School, Githunguri Primary School, Ruiru Boys Secondary School, Githiga Girls Secondary School and Milimani Primary School (Naivasha) took part in the first leg of the National League.

In the school girls (13 years old Category), Mercy Ingwesi took top honors while her name sake Margaret Ingwesi was second.

It was a different story in the Boys Category (Under 15 Years) when a resilient Arnold Otieno won gold, followed by Ernest Kamunya at silver and Aggrey Omari (bronze).

The most coveted Cadet Girls Category, 65 kgs, saw Janet Ingwesi win it, as Jemima Wanjala and Droviler Ashley finished second and third respectively.

Dan Kegode won the 65kg boys’ category ahead of teammates Calvin Nyatuka and Calvin Wangila, who came in at second and third respectively.

The senior category (57kg men) was clinched by uprising Brighton Tobessy, ahead of Samuel Mumo (second) and Julius Kilonzi (third).

Alex Meja dominated the 65kg men Seniors, condemning Eugene Osale to second place, with Benson Njoroge finishing the podium places in third.

In the Ladies 70kg Seniors, prodigy Faith Wamalwa took it by force as Jane Anamboka had no choice , but to play second fiddle.

National team veteran Kenneth Koech triumphed in the men’s 70kg category, defeating Collins Barasa.