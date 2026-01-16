Kenya begin preps for first-ever Africa Futsal Cup qualification

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 16, 2026 – The national futsal team have commenced training for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier tie against Namibia.

The 14-member squad reported to camp at the Kasarani Indoor Arena under the keen eye of head coach James Omondi.

Kenya play the southern Africans in the opening round of the qualifiers, with the first leg set for February 3-4, before the return tie, three days later.

Should they edge past Namibia, the home boys face Libya in the next round, with the chance to become among seven countries to join hosts Morocco at the continental competition.

Kenya have never qualified for the continental showpiece before but will be buoyed by their five-star performance at last year’s Asian Futsal Cup in Sri Lanka.

Final Squad

Mike Ochieng, Samwel Owiti, Anas Hamad, Shaban Mark, Kevin Omondi, Gift Mumo, Kelvin Odongo, Patrick Kaiser, Mohammed Hassan, Tony Kegode, Salim Abdullahi, Muthoni Newton, Lewis Ng’ang’a, Isaac Omweri,

Technical Bench

James Omondi (Head Coach), Joseph Mbugi (Assistant Coach), Patrick Nyale (Goalkeeper Trainer), Alfonce Onyango (Kit Manager), Evanson Ngugi ( Team Physio), Bruce Juma (Team Doctor), Suleiman Ngotho (Strength and Conditioning Coach),