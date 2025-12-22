Wanjiru Mbugua Elected Tennis Kenya President For A Four-Year Term - Capital Sports
Wanjiru Mbugua served as Team Kenya's Paris 2024 CEO. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Tennis

Wanjiru Mbugua Elected Tennis Kenya President For A Four-Year Term

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 – Wanjiru Mbugua Karani has been elected Tennis Kenya president unopposed for a four-year term in elections held Monday.

Wanjiru takes over from long-serving administrator James Kenani, who completed his term but continues sitting in the council as per the Tennis Kenya constitution.

As a former national tennis champion and immediate past Secretary-General, Wanjiru brings rich experience and great passion to the helm of Kenyan tennis.

“Tennis Kenya is delighted to announce the election of Wanjiru Mbugua-Karani as President of Tennis Kenya. Her experience in the game, both as a player and administrator, will take the game to greater heights,” Tennis Kenya congratulated her.

Wanjiru has also served as the Chief Executive Officer for Team Kenya during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“As I step into this office, I must honour President James Kenani, a leader who taught us that integrity is not a slogan; it is the foundation of every organisation that intends to last. He led with principle, consistency, and trust. He invested in people, created space for growth, and reminded us, often quietly, that without integrity, nothing else holds,” Wanjiru said in her victory speech.

She added, “We must cover the whole court …governance, player/coach/officiating development, finance, people, partnerships, and visibility.”

Nancy Nduku, who was serving in the secretariat, was voted in as the Secretary General.

