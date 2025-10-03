Tusker Pumps Ksh 22 million Into Safari Sevens as Kenya Prepares to Host Top Rugby Teams

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – The 2025 Safari Sevens has received a major boost with Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its flagship brand Tusker, announcing a Ksh 22 million sponsorship for the tournament.

The deal cements Tusker’s role as the official alcoholic beverage and entertainment partner for the three-day event set for October 10–12 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Tusker’s partnership with the Safari Sevens dates back to the 1990s, when the brand first came on board as title sponsor.

Over three decades later, the relationship continues to underline KBL’s long-term commitment to rugby development in Kenya.

Now in its 27th edition since its launch in 1996, the Safari Sevens remains one of Africa’s most prestigious rugby tournaments, attracting both professional and invitational sides from around the world.

This year marks the fourth time the event will be staged at Nyayo Stadium, following previous editions in 2011, 2012, and 2021.

The 2025 tournament will feature 20 teams: 12 men’s and 8 women’s sides, promising fans a weekend of top-tier rugby action.

Defending women’s champions Costa Blanca Barbarians headline the international entrants, while Kenya’s Shujaa will look to retain their crown on home soil.

In the women’s category, the Kenya Lionesses will be aiming to reclaim top honours after Costa Blanca Barbarians lifted the Robin Cahill Trophy in last year’s Machakos edition.

Confirmed men’s teams include Shujaa, Morans, Apache, French Renegades, ReUnion (French Colony), UK Select, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Shogun, and KCB Rugby – the 2025 National Sevens Circuit champions. In the women’s competition, the Kenya Lionesses are joined by the Cubs, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Shogun, Belgium, and defending champions Costa Blanca Barbarians.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Christine Kariuki, KBL Head of Mainstream Beer, said:

“Tusker has walked with Kenyan rugby for over three decades, and the Safari Sevens is one of the most iconic features of that story. For us, this sponsorship is about more than rugby as it is also about uniting fans, celebrating Kenyan excellence, and giving players a platform to showcase their talent against some of the best in the world. We are proud to once again be part of this tournament, both on the pitch and in creating unforgettable experiences for the fans.”

On her part, Kenya Rugby Union CEO, Thomas Odundo, welcomed the sponsorship, noting its significance to the tournament’s success:

“The Safari Sevens has always been a special event for the rugby family in Kenya and across the region. KBL’s continued support through Tusker is vital in enabling us to host an event of this scale, attract top international teams, and deliver a memorable experience for players and fans. We are excited to return to Nyayo and look forward to a thrilling weekend of rugby.”

Beyond the rugby, KBL will be enhancing the festival atmosphere the Safari Sevens is known for, with live music, fan zones, and entertainment experiences powered by Tusker.

The Safari Sevens has been staged every year since 1996 except in 2017, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in 2022. Its return to Nyayo in 2025 reaffirms its status as a highlight of the Kenyan sporting calendar.